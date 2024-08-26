  1. Residential Customers
Küsnacht ZH Car crashes into Lake Zurich - large-scale operation

Sven Ziegler

26.8.2024

A major police operation is underway. (symbolic picture)
sda

A car crashed into the lake in Küsnacht ZH on Monday morning. A major operation is underway.

26.08.2024, 10:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A car crashed into Lake Zurich near Küsnacht ZH on Monday.
  • A large police force is on the scene.
Show more

A car crashed into Lake Zurich near Küsnacht ZH on Monday. This was first reported by "Züri Today".

The police are on the scene with a large contingent. According to the authorities, it was a passenger car. The accident happened at around 9 am.

According toBlick, one person has since been rescued and taken to hospital.

+++ Update to follow +++