A car crashed into the lake in Küsnacht ZH on Monday morning. A major operation is underway.

A car crashed into Lake Zurich near Küsnacht ZH on Monday.

A large police force is on the scene.

A car crashed into Lake Zurich near Küsnacht ZH on Monday. This was first reported by "Züri Today".

The police are on the scene with a large contingent. According to the authorities, it was a passenger car. The accident happened at around 9 am.

According toBlick, one person has since been rescued and taken to hospital.

