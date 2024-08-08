A cashier at the retailer Coop scans the goods. (symbolic picture) Picture: Keystone

Marc Schinzel, FDP councillor for the canton of Baselland, experiences a curious scene at the Coop Bottmingen when he tries to pay with a slightly damaged 10-franc note: the cashier rejects the note and declares it invalid.

His report triggered a discussion on Twitter in which users shared their own experiences.

Some people point out that damaged banknotes are perfectly valid as long as they meet certain criteria.

Coop spokesperson Kevin Blättler explains that damaged banknotes are normally accepted as long as their authenticity is guaranteed. Show more

Marc Schinzel, FDP politician from Baselland, wanted to pay at the Coop Bottmingen with a ten note. However, the cashier kindly refused the note and pointed out to Schinzel that a corner was missing.

Schinzel, who had not noticed the missing corner, was astonished by this reaction, paid with the card and soon posted a tweet about his experience:

Diesen 10er nahm die Kassierin im #Coop nicht an. Ich solle den Schein bei der Bank wechseln. Weil die linke Ecke fehlt. Verlust ca. 0.5% der Fläche. Ich frage mich, wie Geschäfte in Italien, Spanien, Griechenland oder der Türkei überleben … Habt ihr ähnliche Erfahrungen? 💶 pic.twitter.com/na3eCVMIx5 — Marc Schinzel 🇨🇭🇺🇦 (@MarcSchinzel) August 2, 2024

"This 10 the cashier at the #Coop didn't accept. I should change the bill at the bank. Because the left corner is missing. Loss of approx. 0.5% of the area. I wonder how stores in Italy, Spain, Greece or Turkey survive ... Do you have similar experiences?"

Lively discussion on Twitter

The tweet sparked a lively discussion: One user noted, "As long as both control numbers are fully visible on the bill (here they would be on the back), the bill is valid!", Another user wondered, "What about the self-checkout tills at the Coop or making a deposit at an ATM? Do they accept slightly damaged banknotes?"

"Leave the purchase lying around and say: I'll go to the bank and exchange the bill ...." was another tip. Another tip that wasn't meant to be taken entirely seriously: "You money saver, you! 200 times 0.5% and then rip off ten francs! Very clever! I would have only credited you with 9.85 for the score."

Coop media spokesman Kevin Blättler told blue News: "Our guidelines state that we accept damaged banknotes in our stores as long as their authenticity is guaranteed. In this case, however, the procedure was somewhat stricter. We will make our employees aware of this."

Ten notes are back in circulation

As the "Beobachter" explains, damaged banknotes can actually be replaced at the bank without any problems as long as more than half of the note is present.

Marc Schinzel tried his luck again on Monday morning. He paid for his shopping at a Migros branch in Binningen with the ten-franc note in question. "The man at the checkout accepted it without further ado. So the note is still in circulation," he reported amusedly to blue News.