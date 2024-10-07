Jacques Gerber, together with Ignazio Cassis. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer) KEYSTONE

Jacques Gerber is the Federal Council's new Ukraine delegate. But his choice raises questions.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jacques Gerber is the Federal Council's new delegate for Ukraine.

But his election raises questions. Gerber got the job without a public tender.

In his new position, Gerber is to support Ukraine as part of a CHF 5 billion aid program until 2036. Show more

Jacques Gerber will be appointed as Ukraine delegate from January 1, 2025 - but without a public tender, as Blick reports.

An annual salary of 270,000 Swiss francs awaits the former government councillor of the canton of Jura. However, although the position should have been advertised publicly, this did not happen.

According to Blick, internal correspondence shows that the Federal Personnel Office insisted that the position be advertised publicly. "I would like to point out that the position should have been advertised publicly," said an official according to Blick.

"High degree of urgency"

Federal Councillors Ignazio Cassis and Guy Parmelin had decided against a public advertisement - and awarded the job to Gerber, who, like Cassis, is an FDP member.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) told Blick: "The position was filled by invitation procedure due to the high level of urgency and the fact that the post is temporary." The Federal Council has been informed of the procedure.

The Federal Council plans to support Ukraine with five billion Swiss francs until 2036 and sees Gerber as the right choice for this task.