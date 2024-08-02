The Schaffhausen police have been called around 50 times due to a storm. (symbolic picture) Keystone

Severe storm in Klettgau SH: cellars and underground garages were flooded and parked cars washed away.

Severe storm in Klettgau SH.

Cellars were flooded and cars washed away

After 2 p.m., the Schaffhausen police received over 50 reports of severe weather. Show more

A thunderstorm hit Klettgau SH on Friday afternoon. Cellars and underground garages were flooded and parked cars were washed away.

As far as is known, no people were injured, according to the Schaffhausen police on Friday evening. However, at least one sheep drowned. The amount of material damage has not yet been determined.

After 2 p.m., the Schaffhausen police received over 50 storm reports, mainly from Hallau, Oberhallau, Gächlingen, Neunkirch and Siblingen. Large parts of the villages had to be cordoned off. A total of around one hundred firefighters were deployed, the press release added.

