The weather will remain unsettled over the next few days. Sunshine and precipitation will alternate on both sides of the Alps, but not everywhere at the same time. If you want lots of sunshine, you'll have to keep changing locations.

From Wednesday in particular, it will be difficult to predict where it will stay dry and where rain lovers will get their money's worth. Show more

Where are we going? Where the weather is best. This recipe for choosing a vacation destination will be challenging to implement in the coming days. This much in advance: there is no such thing as a place where it will be consistently beautiful all weekend and the following week. But if you're flexible in terms of location, you can enjoy the sunshine until Wednesday.

To Ticino at the weekend

Saturday will be a sunny and mild day, especially south of the Alps, with temperatures of up to 20 degrees. On the Central Plateau, the sun will mainly prevail in the west, while in the east it will at least peek through the cloud cover from time to time. A last chance of precipitation and fog turning to drizzle. The day will start with a cool 5 degrees and will reach up to 16 degrees in the afternoon during the sunny parts of the day.

The precipitation from Friday to Saturday will result in 20 to 30 centimetres of fresh snow at higher altitudes. The federal government warns of considerable avalanche danger (level 3 out of 5) on the central and eastern main ridge of the Alps.

The precipitation up to Saturday morning will result in a considerable avalanche danger on the central and eastern main Alpine ridge. Meteoschweiz

Sunday will be the opposite on the northern side of the Alps. The day will start sunny after a few patches of fog have cleared. Towards evening, rain sets in from the west. If you want to get out into the fresh air in a T-shirt again, head south. However, there will also be some sunshine north of the big mountains.

To northern or eastern Switzerland on Monday

Thanks to the Föhn wind, temperatures will also exceed 20 degrees north of the Alps on Monday. Towards evening, the first precipitation is likely to fall over the Jura and north-western Switzerland, which could also spread to the Central Plateau. The Central Plateau and the northern slopes of the Alps will therefore still be a valid destination for excursions on Monday.

The week will also start on a sunny note south of the Alps. Towards evening, it is advisable to seek out a place with a roof.

On Tuesday, it will rain in all parts of the country from Ticino to the northern border. It will stay dry longest in eastern Switzerland, where the Föhn will continue for a while. Appenzell or the Lake Constance region could offer the friendliest weather on Tuesday.

Follow the sun - not an easy task over the next few days.

Decisions at short notice from Wednesday

From Wednesday, westerly winds will replace the Föhn and bring changeable weather. The forecasts for the days are as varied as the weather is likely to be. MeteoSwiss promises a "transition to dry and at least partly sunny weather" south of the Alps on Wednesday. On the northern side, the federal weather service expects a mix of sun, rain and wind.

From Wednesday, Meteonews will no longer be able to make a forecast: "From Wednesday to Friday, we can probably expect changeable and partly windy westerly weather. However, a reliable timetable of wet and sunny phases cannot be made at this time." At least it shouldn't be too cold.

If you want to chase the sun for a week from Saturday, you could spend the weekend in Ticino, then travel to eastern Switzerland, on Wednesday it may or may not be friendly throughout Switzerland, after which there is no guarantee of sunshine anywhere.

Please note: This article is based on the weather forecasts from today, Friday. blue News cannot guarantee that the weather in the coming days will adhere to today's forecasts.