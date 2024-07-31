The combine harvester is still lying in the forest. BRK News

Following an accident in Merishausen SH, a combine harvester has been lying in the forest for two weeks. It is unclear when the machine will be recovered.

Sven Ziegler

A combine harvester has been lying in Merishausen SH for almost two weeks.

It fell down the slope in an accident.



A combine harvester has been lying in a wooded area near Merishausen SH for almost two weeks. The 10-ton vehicle has not yet been recovered.

But how did this happen? On July 18, shortly after 2 p.m., there was a single-vehicle accident involving a combine harvester on the Merishauser Randen. No one was injured in the accident. There was extensive damage to property.

According to current findings and based on the statements of those present, the Schaffhausen police assume that the combine harvester was driving uphill when a car approached in the opposite direction. The car drove into a passing bay on the right and stopped. The combine harvester tried to pass the car, but left the road and fell down a slope with the mower attached. This resulted in total damage to the combine harvester.

It is still unclear when and how the combine harvester will be recovered, according to the Schaffhausen police when asked by BRK News.