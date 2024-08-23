A company is said to be making unjustified additional charges for the final cleaning of an apartment. Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

A cleaning company is accused of taking advantage of customers' distress over the final cleaning of their apartment by demanding more money despite a fixed price.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SRF program "Kassensturz" reports on allegations against the company Putzfreunde, which demanded additional money for the final cleaning of apartments despite a fixed price.

Two customers had to pay up to 50 percent in arrears and were allegedly given a short deadline.

According to "Kassensturz", there are dozens of people affected.

Putzfreunde firmly rejects the "accusation that back payments on cleaning day are part of our business model". Show more

The company Putzfreunde is in trouble with its customers: As the SRF program "Kassensturz" reports, there are complaints about unexpected additional payments for the complete cleaning of apartments, even though a fixed price including acceptance guarantee had previously been agreed with the company.

"Kassensturz" talks to two of those affected: Michèle B. from the canton of Aargau says that she agreed with cleaning friends on the final cleaning of her 2.5-room apartment. The cost: 1000 francs. But shortly after the work began, the company demanded 490 francs more. The reason: the apartment was dirtier than previously stated.

Jaspar E. claims that his flatmates had invested 2,000 francs to get their flat ready for the handover. According to him, cleaning friends demanded 1,000 francs, which had to be transferred via Twint within 15 minutes. "They told us the apartment was dirtier than we had specified when we booked," says the student.

"The next tenant wanted to move in the next day"

As such, Jaspar E. doesn't really have a franc to give away, but on the other hand he has no choice: "He told me that the apartment wouldn't be ready that day if I didn't pay. That was out of the question for me: the new tenants wanted to move in the next day."

The procedure seems like a scam: "I received an email at 9 o'clock in the morning," says Michèle B. The apartment was "much dirtier than stated. She was given one hour to make the additional payment. She transferred the money because she "had no other choice".

She assures us that she provided the information on the degree of soiling to the "best of her knowledge and belief". And although she paid more than agreed, the apartment is not even clean: "The inspection was extremely unpleasant for me. Sometimes I had the feeling that they hadn't cleaned at all."

Apparently dozens of people affected

According to "Kassensturz", there are negative reviews on Google and Trustpilot that describe similar incidents: There are "dozens of people affected".

Such additional charges are not legal, explains Karin Funk: "If you offer a flat rate based on a declaration made by the customer, this price applies," says the managing director of Allpura, the association of cleaning companies. That's why the normal procedure is for a company to inspect the apartment in question before making an offer.

When asked by SRF, Putzfreunde firmly rejects the "accusation that additional payments on cleaning day are part of our business model". Additional payments only arise "in cases where additional services are identified, communicated and requested before or during the job that go beyond the originally agreed scope of cleaning".

blue News also asked Putzfreunde for a statement, but has not yet received a response.