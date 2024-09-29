The largest vaccination campaign in Swiss history has made a significant contribution to getting the coronavirus pandemic under control. However, it also resulted in vaccine damage.
Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider has now approved the first compensation payment due to coronavirus vaccination damage, as reported by Blick. "So far, one application has been approved," confirmed the Federal Department of Home Affairs (FDHA) at the newspaper's request. The person concerned has been granted compensation of CHF 12,500 and the requested compensation of CHF 1,360.
The compensation relates to loss of earnings, which must be proven. The compensation is a kind of compensation for pain and suffering.
The FDHA has received 320 applications to date, of which 50 are currently pending. According to the FDHA, compensation would only be awarded if a "causal link between the health impairments and the vaccination" can be proven.