The federal government wants to make savings in public transport.

The federal government is planning cuts to public transport from 2025. This will primarily affect regional passenger transport. Cantons now fear higher ticket prices and fewer good services.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Council wants to make savings in public transport.

This threatens higher ticket prices and fewer services.

The cantons are opposing the Federal Council's plan. Show more

The Federal Council is planning savings in public transport. The removal of subsidies amounting to a maximum of CHF 30 million for new night trains had already caused a stir.

But while these cost-cutting measures affect a few tens of thousands of passengers per year, another measure could mean more expensive tickets and poorer connections for millions of commuters.

The Federal Council wants to reduce its contributions to regional passenger transport (RPV) by around CHF 60 million a year. This affects commuter trains, regional trains and buses, but not long-distance or urban public transport. Until now, the federal government has covered half of the deficit in RPV, with the rest being borne by the cantons, although their share varies depending on their "structural conditions". Graubünden, for example, had to cover around 20 percent of the deficit, Basel-Stadt 73 percent.

Higher prices, more efficiency or poorer services

The Federal Council's group of experts wants the Confederation and cantons to reduce their contributions by 5% each. As the RPV covers around half of its costs on average, this would mean a 2.5% increase in the national average cost coverage ratio.

According to the expert group, the way to achieve this is as follows: higher ticket prices, greater efficiency or a reduction in services. What it does not say: If the cantons do not want their public transport services to become worse and more expensive, they could feel compelled to help out. Their financial burden would then be higher because they would have to cover the missing federal contribution.

Several cantons are resisting

However, the cantons are not at all enthusiastic about the expert group's proposal. The Zürcher Verkehrsverbund (ZVV) emphasized to the "Aargauer Zeitung" that the cost recovery ratio in the region is already expensive and that it makes more sense to look for the potential to increase efficiency in those cantons where it is greatest. A rapid increase in profitability is not realistic, as public transport has to be planned for the long term and fixed costs remain even with reduced services.

Those responsible in the cantons of Lucerne and St. Gallen take a similar view. Price increases could drive passengers away, which would have the opposite effect of the goal: fewer passengers on public transport. Those responsible at the Lucerne Transport Association also point out that an attractive and affordable service is crucial in order to convince as many people as possible to use public transport.

Cost shift feared

There are also fears in Eastern Switzerland that the cost-cutting measures will lead to a shift in costs to the cantons. In St. Gallen, they are planning to discuss a possible fare increase. At the same time, they warn that traveling by car has become cheaper in recent years, which could lead to an exodus of passengers.

The canton of Graubünden is also not enthusiastic about the proposal. The canton emphasizes that the potential for price increases is low compared to other EU countries that offer cheaper tickets, and that the canton is committed to efficient cost management, but rejects blanket savings targets.

The conflict between the Confederation and the cantons therefore seems to be pre-programmed. The cantons do not want to bear the burden of the savings, but the federal government's savings targets stand. The Federal Finance Administration is to present a consultation draft to the Federal Council by the end of January 2025 based on its feedback.