During a recent promotion week, Coop offered "minced beef, Switzerland" at a discount of 41 percent. The meat was advertised in the brochure with the "Suisse Garantie" label, which gave the impression that it was Swiss meat.
However, the minced meat actually came from Germany and Austria, as reported by SRF. Coop labeled the meat with the "Suisse Garantie" label in its advertising. However, this label may only be used for meat that comes 100 percent from Switzerland. According to Swissness legislation, animals whose meat is sold as Swiss must also have spent the majority of their lives in Switzerland.
Coop wants to review internal processes
The packaging of the meat was correctly labeled in the store. However, the fact that the advertising refers to Swiss meat is "deceptive packaging" in the eyes of one customer.
Coop explained in writing that foreign meat was used at short notice due to a lack of availability. However, the incorrect claim in the advertising material was not corrected. Coop did not tell SRF why the stores had not removed the advertisements. However, the company promised to review its internal processes.