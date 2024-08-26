Coop sold minced meat from abroad as "minced beef, Switzerland". (archive picture) KEYSTONE

In its advertising, Coop offers Swiss meat with high discounts. But a closer look reveals that the product does not come from here at all.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Coop offered "minced beef, Switzerland" at a discount of 41 percent.

However, the goods did not come from Switzerland at all, but from Austria and Germany.

Coop explained in writing that it had resorted to foreign meat at short notice due to a lack of availability. Show more

During a recent promotion week, Coop offered "minced beef, Switzerland" at a discount of 41 percent. The meat was advertised in the brochure with the "Suisse Garantie" label, which gave the impression that it was Swiss meat.

However, the minced meat actually came from Germany and Austria, as reported by SRF. Coop labeled the meat with the "Suisse Garantie" label in its advertising. However, this label may only be used for meat that comes 100 percent from Switzerland. According to Swissness legislation, animals whose meat is sold as Swiss must also have spent the majority of their lives in Switzerland.

Coop wants to review internal processes

The packaging of the meat was correctly labeled in the store. However, the fact that the advertising refers to Swiss meat is "deceptive packaging" in the eyes of one customer.

Coop explained in writing that foreign meat was used at short notice due to a lack of availability. However, the incorrect claim in the advertising material was not corrected. Coop did not tell SRF why the stores had not removed the advertisements. However, the company promised to review its internal processes.