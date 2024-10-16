The car was trapped between the wall and the harvester in the accident. Kantonspolizei Aargau

On Tuesday afternoon, a maize chopper collided head-on with a car in Brugg AG. The driver escaped with minor injuries. The car was totaled.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a collision between a car and a maize chopper in Brugg AG on Tuesday.

The car became trapped between the harvester and the wall.

The driver was slightly injured. Show more

The accident occurred at around 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday on Baslerstrasse in Brugg AG. The corn chopper was coming from Umiken in the direction of the town center, while a car was approaching from the opposite direction. This was reported by the Aargau cantonal police in a press release.

According to the statement, the driver of the wide agricultural vehicle braked because he had doubts as to whether it was possible to cross on this very narrow section of road. In doing so, he lost control of the vehicle, which weighed several tons, crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the small car. The car was trapped between the massive harvesting machine and the wall at the side of the road.

The 49-year-old driver was able to get out of his completely demolished car on his own and escaped with minor injuries. An ambulance took him to hospital for a check-up. The 29-year-old driver of the agricultural vehicle was uninjured. This was also damaged.

The vehicles involved in the accident blocked Baslerstrasse, which is why the fire department had to divert traffic. The accident site was cleared by 4 pm.