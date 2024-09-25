In the canton of Aargau, a case of a dead crow is causing a stir - its carcass was nailed to a board and put on display. (symbolic image) Unsplash/veronicadu

A photo of a dead crow nailed to a board is causing a stir in the canton of Aargau. Killing is permitted under certain conditions. But does putting it on display violate animal dignity?

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A photo of a dead crow nailed to a board and put on display has caused outrage in Lenzburg AG.

The Aargau cantonal police emphasize that the killing of crows is only permitted if animal dignity is respected and the carcass must be disposed of properly.

Such "deterrence methods" are rare nowadays. Show more

A picture of a dead crow that was posted in a Facebook group in the Lenzburg AG region has caused an uproar, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper. The photo shows how the bird's carcass was nailed to a board and put on display.

In an interview with the "Aargauer Zeitung", Vanessa Rumpold from the communications department of the Aargau cantonal police explained: "The shooting of crows is only permitted with a hunting weapon that is approved for the relevant hunt. Hunting must be carried out in such a way that the dignity of the animal is preserved"

It is questionable to what extent animal dignity has been violated, as in this case the animal carcass would be "put on display".

Animal carcasses must be disposed of immediately and properly

According to Rumpold, such "scaring methods" used to be common. Today it hardly ever happens. The aim of such cases is to keep living conspecifics away.

As the "Aargauer Zeitung" writes, the person who shared the picture on social media reported it to the veterinary office, but did not inform the police.

If the police were to come into play, the procedure would be as follows, according to Rumpold: "Generally, in the case of such 'tactics', our specialists will seek a conversation with the person or persons responsible and they will be made aware of the applicable regulations."

The bird carcass must be disposed of immediately and properly, otherwise it is a "report against the Animal Diseases Act".

More videos from the department