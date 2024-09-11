Three travelers from Bangkok were not just carrying vacation memories or business documents in their luggage last week - employees of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security discovered around 160 kilograms of marijuana in their suitcases.
The employees checked three suspicious transit passengers who wanted to travel on to other European destinations after landing in Zurich, as reported by the Zurich cantonal police on Wednesday.
A 26-year-old American woman and a 27-year-old Malaysian man were each carrying two suitcases containing around 47 kilograms of marijuana. A 56-year-old Dutchman was traveling with around 65 kilograms of the herb. The three people were initially handed over to the cantonal police and then taken to the public prosecutor's office.