Three people arrested in Zurich Customs find 160 kilos of marijuana in flight luggage

SDA

11.9.2024 - 10:57

Employees of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security seized a total of 160 kilograms of marijuana last week.
Keystone

Customs officers were able to seize a large quantity of drugs at Zurich Airport. Three people were arrested.

11.09.2024, 10:57

11.09.2024, 11:27

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Three transit passengers were apprehended at Zurich Airport with a total of around 206 kilograms of marijuana.
  • A 26-year-old American woman, a 27-year-old Malaysian and a 56-year-old Dutchman were arrested.
  • The suspects were handed over to the public prosecutor's office after their arrest.
Show more

Three travelers from Bangkok were not just carrying vacation memories or business documents in their luggage last week - employees of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security discovered around 160 kilograms of marijuana in their suitcases.

The employees checked three suspicious transit passengers who wanted to travel on to other European destinations after landing in Zurich, as reported by the Zurich cantonal police on Wednesday.

A 26-year-old American woman and a 27-year-old Malaysian man were each carrying two suitcases containing around 47 kilograms of marijuana. A 56-year-old Dutchman was traveling with around 65 kilograms of the herb. The three people were initially handed over to the cantonal police and then taken to the public prosecutor's office.

SDA

