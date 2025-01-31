Christina and Luca Hänni met on "Let's Dance" in 2020. IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn

Christina Hänni is back on "Let's Dance" after her baby break. Husband Luca Hänni watches their daughter during the rehearsal days. That's why the two are now taking a podcast break.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christina Hänni returns to the RTL show "Let's Dance" on February 21 after her baby break.

While she trains in Cologne, Luca takes care of their daughter.

Due to the time-consuming dance training sessions, the Hännis have to temporarily pause their podcast "Don't Worry be Hänni". Show more

Christina Hänni returns to the stage of the popular RTL show "Let's Dance" after her baby break. The new season starts on February 21. This is also where she met her husband, Luca Hänni, during the show in 2020.

While she rehearses for the show in Cologne, Luca looks after their daughter at home. "Luca has my back with our baby," says Christina. "We'll see how everything works out, it's an exciting premiere for us."

"Now Luca's daddy-daughter time begins"

For Christina, the coming months will mean commuting between her home in Thun and Cologne, where she will be four days a week for the live shows and training. Being away from her daughter is a new challenge for her. "I haven't spent a night without her yet," admits Christina. "Now Luca's daddy-daughter time begins."

But there is one disadvantage for the fans: the Hännis have to temporarily pause their podcast "Don't Worry be Hänni".

The 34-year-old's time-consuming dance training has left her with no time for recording, and a solo presentation by Luca or a substitute solution with guests was not an option.

Christina announces the break in the current podcast episode. The last episode will be released on February 13. Then it will be quiet for several weeks. "We're taking a 'Let's Dance' podcast break because daddy is looking after Mausi and mommy is looking after Tanzi," she said with a wink.