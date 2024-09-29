In Verbier VS, a curious real estate sale has led to a court case. Symbolbild: Keystone

A Danish woman took on a second identity in order to sell her apartment back to herself. The district court in Martigny convicted her.

In Valais, a Danish woman has been sentenced to a conditional fine for forgery.

She used two identities to sell a house to herself.

Employees of Basel-based Raiffeisen are also not looking good in this affair. Show more

A Danish woman sold an apartment in Verbier VS - to herself. It wasn't legal: the district court in Martigny sentenced the 50-year-old to a conditional fine for forgery, as reported by "Le Matin Dimanche".

According to the report, the highly indebted woman, who lived in the canton of Basel-Stadt, deceived a notary and banks with the illegal maneuver between 2012 and 2014. She had previously changed her name in her home country. In this way, she was able to keep the property and at the same time benefit from a mortgage loan of over 1.5 million francs from the Valais Cantonal Bank. This enabled her to pay off her debts in Basel.

In addition to the Danish woman, the notary also had to answer to the court. He allegedly did not work carefully enough when notarizing the purchase contract. The lawyers of the 70-year-old from Valais, however, argued that the banks involved could have prevented the incident.

Bank employees remain inactive

This is no coincidence: according to "Le Matin Dimanche", the Raiffeisen employees in Basel had seen through the Danish woman's scam but did not intervene. "The employees were aware of the criminal origin of the funds," writes the public prosecutor.

Despite the reprimand, the proceedings against the bank employees were dropped - although an appeal against this is pending. The notary was acquitted.