There was a fatal accident in Grabserberg SG on Tuesday. One person is dead, the driver has been arrested.

Shortly after 8.50 p.m. on Tuesday, a serious traffic accident occurred on Voralp-Bergstrasse.

A 56-year-old woman was presumably driving her car with her 63-year-old co-driver and her 54-year-old and 84-year-old passengers on the Voralp-Bergstrasse from 'Gamperfin' in the direction of Voralp, according to the St. Gallen cantonal police. She drove her car off the edge of the road to the left in a right-hand bend and crashed head-on into a tree.

The 56-year-old driver then fled the scene of the accident on foot. The 63-year-old passenger sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the accident. The 84-year-old Austrian woman, from the province of Carinthia, died at the scene of the accident. The 54-year-old female passenger sustained undetermined injuries as a result of the accident. The 63-year-old man was flown to hospital by an Alpine Air Ambulance rescue helicopter and the 54-year-old woman by Rega.

Woman arrested around two hours later

Thanks to an immediate manhunt by the St.Gallen cantonal police, with the help of drones and dogs, the 56-year-old female driver was found injured nearby and arrested around two hours later. She was also hospitalized.

She is an Austrian woman who lives in the federal state of Styria. She was classified as unfit to drive. The St.Gallen cantonal police ordered a blood and urine sample to be taken. Her driving license for Switzerland was revoked. She will be reported to the public prosecutor's office of the Canton of St.Gallen. In addition to several patrols and specialists from the St.Gallen cantonal police, the rescue service with specialist medical personnel and the relevant fire department were also deployed.