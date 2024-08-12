  1. Residential Customers
Police investigate Dead person recovered from the Aare

Sven Ziegler

12.8.2024

The Bern police are carrying out an investigation.
sda

A dead person was discovered in the River Aare on Sunday afternoon. The police are investigating.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • At 1.30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, the Bern cantonal police received a report of a lifeless person in the River Aare at Bärenpark
  • Only the death of the person could be determined on site
At 1.30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, the Bern cantonal police received a report of a lifeless person in the River Aare near the Bärenpark. The person was subsequently rescued from the water by third parties and the emergency services who were immediately deployed. The only thing that could be determined at the scene was that the person was dead. The identity of the deceased person has not yet been established. Comprehensive investigations are underway in this regard.

Various services of the Bern cantonal police, including the lake police, and an ambulance team were deployed. The Bern cantonal police have launched an investigation under the direction of the Bern-Mittelland public prosecutor's office to clarify the circumstances.