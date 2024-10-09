In the Valais hamlet of "Unner Moos" near Naters, a long-standing dispute between neighbors never ends. Screenshot Google Maps

In the Valais hamlet of "Unner Moos" near Naters, a conflict between two neighbors has been simmering for years and is now being heard in court. The public prosecutor's office is making accusations against both parties.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The hamlet of "Unner Moos" has been the scene of a fierce neighborly dispute for around 20 years.

Time and again there have been threats, insults and fights.

Now two people have to answer for their actions in court. Show more

The hamlet of "Unner Moos" near Naters VS is actually a tranquil and quiet place. Just five families live here. All seems well with the world here. Or so you would think.

Two of the five families have been arguing with each other for a long time. Depending on who you ask, for over 20 years, according toBlick.

Most of the time, the argument escalates completely: there are insults, threats and fights. There has even been an attack with pepper spray and an illegal pistol is said to have been used. The police have to be called out time and again because of the disputes.

But now two people have to stand trial: Markus Müller and Fabian P. The two are arch enemies.

Pepper spray was used

But how did it come to this? Müller is alleged to have committed assault, threats and coercion in March 2021. On that evening in March, Müller allegedly attacked his neighbor Hermann B. with pepper spray without warning. However, he sees it differently: "I was attacked by B. first, I just defended myself", as he explained to Blick.

Fabian P. is said to have intervened afterwards. He is the father-in-law of Hermann B. P. is said to have tried to take the pepper spray away from Müller, causing him to fall and suffer a gaping leg wound. This was followed by a scuffle, verbal abuse and threats. The police had to come by again.

Repeatedly insulted as "Saubasler" or "pack of whores"

But Fabian P. is not entirely innocent in this story either. The public prosecutor's office accuses him of repeatedly insulting and abusing Müller since 2018. According to Blick, words such as "Saubasler" and "Hurenpack" are said to have been used. P. is also alleged to have said: "Go back to where you came from."

In 2019, Fabian P. then allegedly exposed his bare bottom in front of Markus Müller. He is said to have shown him the middle finger several times and called him a "sad bastard". Investigators also found a pistol and ammunition in Fabian P.'s possession. He did not want to comment on this when asked by Blick.

"There are dozens of incidents that led to this situation"

But why are the two actually arguing with each other? "There are dozens of incidents that led to this situation," Markus Müller told Blick. For example, Fabian P. is said to have created dung yards in contravention of the applicable water protection regulations. However, an expert opinion from the canton shows that everything is in order with them.

The two also have a dispute over a right of passage. Fabian P. has this for Müller's property. And: "P. has also made sure that we can no longer irrigate our meadows," the accusations continue. He is also certain: "P. and his family want our house and our 40,000 square meters of land."

As "Blick" continues, Müller will have to serve a four-day prison sentence at the beginning of November. The reason: he has not paid the fine from an earlier, legally valid procedure. This also concerned the dispute with Fabian P.

On October 24, the two of them will stand before the district court in Brig in two separate proceedings. The presumption of innocence applies.