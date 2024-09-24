A Denner employee stole from two stores in Adliswil ZH for three months. Keystone

An employee at two Denner stores in Adliswil ZH stole money from the cash register for months. He did this with a special trick until he was finally discovered.

Lea Oetiker

A 38-year-old man worked at the checkout in two Denner stores in Adliswil ZH for three months in 2023. He pulled the goods over the scanner and collected the money. All good so far.

But in the evening, the man always went home with more money than he was actually entitled to. As the "Zürichsee-Zeitung" newspaper reports, a trick is said to have helped him do this, as can be seen from the penalty order issued by the Limmattal/ Albis public prosecutor's office.

He collected the customers' money for the purchased goods, but then canceled individual items. This way, there was a surplus in the till in the evening. To ensure that the end-of-day tally was correct, he pocketed the surplus money himself.

He used this trick in 115 cases and scammed himself out of around 3,000 francs.

But the 38-year-old was still caught out and was sentenced to a fine of 60 daily rates of 40 francs each for embezzlement. If he does not commit any offences in the next two years, he will be spared the fine.