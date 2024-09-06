Google Maps

The Zurich cantonal police found a dead woman in an apartment in Effretikon on Friday morning. A homicide is in the foreground.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 87-year-old man reported that his 82-year-old partner was no longer breathing; the woman was found dead.

It is suspected that the woman was killed and her partner has been arrested.

The Zurich cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office are investigating the exact circumstances of the crime. Show more

Shortly after 03.30 a.m., an 87-year-old man reported to the Zurich Protection & Rescue Operations Center that his partner was no longer breathing. The police officers and rescue services who responded immediately found a lifeless woman in the apartment. Based on the findings to date, it can be assumed that the 82-year-old woman was killed. The suspected perpetrator and partner was arrested.

The exact circumstances and background to the crime are still unclear and are being clarified by the Zurich cantonal police in collaboration with the public prosecutor's office I for serious violent crime.

It is now known that the alleged perpetrator is a local doctor. According to Blick, he is said to have continued to treat patients in his practice despite his advanced age. The 87-year-old told a local newspaper that he lived for his work. He always has an open ear for his patients. Including those who are contemplating an assisted death. He worked together with the euthanasia association Dignitas.

According to Blick, the amount of time he spent in his practice is also said to have been the reason for the end of his first marriage. A second relationship with a woman from his working environment also failed. The doctor had now been living with the deceased 82-year-old in her apartment for several years.

Blick" goes on to say: "The neighbors of the deceased cannot believe that the kind, approachable doctor was arrested in connection with a homicide.

In addition to the Zurich cantonal police, the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Zurich, an ambulance and an emergency doctor from the Winterthur rescue service, a local first responder, the Zurich Forensic Institute and the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Zurich were also deployed.