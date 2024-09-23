St. Gallen town hall was informed on Monday evening about the errors in the vote count. (archive picture) Keystone

Incorrect results were published for the election to the St. Gallen city parliament. The Liberals did not win four seats, but lost one. The SVP won an additional one.

On Monday evening, the city of St. Gallen corrected the distribution of seats in the city parliament announced on Sunday after the renewal elections by five seats. The reason is an error in the counting. The FDP's seat gain has been turned into a seat loss.

The originally communicated gain of four seats for the FDP became the loss of one seat for the Free Democrats following the correction of the counting error, announced the electoral office of the city of St. Gallen. The SP (+2), SVP (+1), Center (+1) and GLP (+1) benefit from the redistribution of these five seats.

The SP remains the strongest force with 18 seats including the Juso. The SVP and FDP, including the Young Liberals, now have 10 seats each, while the Centre Party is the fourth strongest party with 9 seats.

According to the results presented on Sunday evening, the FDP, Center Party and SVP would have had a majority in the 63-member parliament again after eight years.

Who is new to the city parliament - and who is out?

These people can now look forward to entering the new city parliament after all:

Hans Peter Arpagaus (center), Noemi Bänziger (GLP), Tatiana Cardoso Pinto (SP), Matthias Rickli (SP), David Vosseler (SVP)

For these people, the city's mistake has negative consequences - contrary to what was communicated yesterday, they have not been elected:

Nadia Garobbio-Campi (FDP), Robert Stadler (FDP), Thomas Pfister (FDP), Gallus Wirrer (FDP), Raphael Lüchinger (FDP)

According to the media conference convened at short notice, the error occurred during the manual recording of the number of unchanged ballot papers for the FDP list. As a consequence, an eight-eye instead of a four-eye principle will be introduced in future.

