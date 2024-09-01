People in Switzerland often don't understand tolerance in the same way. (archive picture) Keystone

Tolerance is an important value for the majority of the Swiss population. But opinions differ on what exactly is meant by this - between women and men and depending on party political orientation.

Above all, many find it difficult to tolerate a different political stance.

Young women find tolerance most important, but are least accepting of other political attitudes.

Women are more likely to show solidarity with people of different gender identities, whereas men are more likely to feel attacked. Show more

Women and left-wingers have a different understanding of tolerance than men and right-wingers. This is shown by a survey published on Sunday by the opinion research institute Sotomo. The former are primarily concerned with minorities, while the latter relate tolerance primarily to freedom of expression.

The study attests that all camps have a "one-sided understanding of tolerance". In other words, openness is only demanded with regard to one's own issues. At the same time, 73% of respondents describe themselves as tolerant to very tolerant, but do not feel that they live in a tolerant society. The study states: "Either their own tolerance is overestimated or that of their fellow human beings is thoroughly underestimated."

Many people find it particularly difficult to tolerate a different political stance. Only 60 percent of respondents believe that "a respectful political discourse must be possible despite all ideological differences". This means that 40 percent do not want to discuss politics at all. And this in a political system that is designed for compromise.

Young women complain about intolerance

The study shows that young women between the ages of 18 and 35 are the least interested in engaging with those who think differently. Yet it is precisely this group that is most bothered by intolerance. 53% of them stated that they experience discrimination on a weekly basis. Among young men, the figure is 43 percent.

Young women are less likely to experience intolerance in public spaces - where men are more likely to report intolerance - and more likely to experience it among friends and family or at work. One reason could be that women have to explain themselves more often, for example if they want to remain childless or work full-time as mothers.

A question of gender

The discrepancy between women and men is particularly clear when it comes to the question of tolerance towards other sexual orientations and gender identities. While women consider these two issues to be very important (66% and 50% respectively), the figures for men are only 49% and 32%. Women are more likely to show solidarity with people of different gender identities, whereas men are more likely to feel attacked.

A similar picture emerges in the party-political breakdown of responses: a large majority of SP and Green sympathizers surveyed described tolerance towards other sexual orientations (around 85%) and other gender identities (around 70%) as important, whereas only 33% and 14% respectively of SVP sympathizers felt this way.

A total of 3,528 people in German- and French-speaking Switzerland were surveyed for the study between 14 and 27 May and the responses were weighted by Sotomo.

