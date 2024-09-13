Today is Friday the 13th and for some it is an unlucky day. For others, on the other hand, it's just another day. blue News wanted to get to the bottom of this and find out how superstitious people in Zurich are.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2024, Friday the 13th will occur twice: on September 13 and December 13.

Why Friday the 13th is supposed to be an unlucky day is mainly Christian.

Jesus Christ is said to have been crucified on a Friday and the "thirteenth" apostle betrayed him.

In addition, negative events in history also took place on Friday the 13th, such as the stock market crash on Friday, May 13, 1927. Show more

Every year there is at least one Friday the 13th and today is such an "unlucky day". But for some people it is just another day. The day of superstition takes place twice this year: September 13 and December 13.

Find out what people think about this day in the survey.

