The last week of the fall session is underway. On Tuesday, the National Council will hold a special session on asylum law requested by the SVP. The debate in the livestream.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fall session of the Federal Assembly runs from September 9 to 27.

On Tuesday, the National Council will debate several motions on asylum law. Show more

The National Council is holding an extraordinary asylum session today. It has received several motions from the SVP parliamentary group.

One initiative demands that asylum seekers who have traveled through a safe country should not be considered refugees. A second wants to abolish family reunification for temporarily admitted persons. A third motion calls for transit zones to be established in border areas where all asylum applications should be made and processed.

The SP and GLP are also calling for changes to S status for Ukrainian refugees to make it easier for them to find work in Switzerland. A motion from the center wants to put a stop to abuses of S status.

This morning, the National Council decided that it does not want to denounce the European Convention on Human Rights. A corresponding SVP parliamentary group motion was rejected.