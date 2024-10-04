Drinking water in several municipalities is contaminated by bacteria. (symbolic image) sda

Bacterial contamination has been detected in the water supply network in several municipalities in the cantons of Bern and Solothurn. Residents must react now.

Sven Ziegler

Bacterial contamination has been detected in the water supply network in several municipalities in the cantons of Bern and Solothurn. The pipe network will be cleaned immediately, but will take several days, according to a warning on Alertswiss.

The municipalities affected are Herzogenbuchsee (excluding the Oberönz district), Seeberg, Grasswil, Hermiswil, Riedtwil, Steinhof, Hellsau, Höchstetten and Willadingen.

Drinking water may currently only be boiled and used for drinking or cooking. Direct tap water should not be drunk.