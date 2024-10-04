  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Warning from the authorities Drinking water contaminated in several municipalities

Sven Ziegler

4.10.2024

Drinking water in several municipalities is contaminated by bacteria. (symbolic image)
Drinking water in several municipalities is contaminated by bacteria. (symbolic image)
sda

Bacterial contamination has been detected in the water supply network in several municipalities in the cantons of Bern and Solothurn. Residents must react now.

04.10.2024, 12:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Bacterial contamination has been detected in the water supply network in several municipalities in the cantons of Bern and Solothurn.
  • Residents must react now.
Show more

Bacterial contamination has been detected in the water supply network in several municipalities in the cantons of Bern and Solothurn. The pipe network will be cleaned immediately, but will take several days, according to a warning on Alertswiss.

The municipalities affected are Herzogenbuchsee (excluding the Oberönz district), Seeberg, Grasswil, Hermiswil, Riedtwil, Steinhof, Hellsau, Höchstetten and Willadingen.

Drinking water may currently only be boiled and used for drinking or cooking. Direct tap water should not be drunk.