The police used their weapons. (symbolic image) sda

In the canton of Valais, a driver flees from the police on Monday evening. The police then shoot at the car.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the canton of Valais, a driver flees from the police on Monday evening.

The police then shoot at the car. Show more

On Monday evening, the driver of a stolen vehicle evaded a check by the Police Intercommunale du Haut-Lac in Valais.

At around 6.45 pm, a patrol of the Police Intercommunale du Haut-Lac on the Route de Torgon intended to check a vehicle whose license plates had been reported stolen. When the driver was ordered to stop by the "Stop Police", he turned the vehicle around and fled towards the valley floor.

Under circumstances still to be clarified, an agent of the Police Intercommunale du Haut-Lac fired two shots at the tires of the fleeing vehicle, which continued its journey in the direction of Vionnaz.

A few minutes later, the vehicle was parked in a parking lot. From there it set off and subsequently crashed into a properly parked delivery van.

The canine unit of the Valais cantonal police immediately went to the scene to track down the perpetrators. They are still on the run.

The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.