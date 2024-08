The journey of a 33-year-old driver ended in an allotment garden on Saturday afternoon. He drove off the road on Stationsstrasse from Wollerau SZ in the direction of Samstagern ZH. Bild: Keystone

The journey of a 33-year-old driver ended in an allotment garden site on Saturday afternoon. He left the road on the Stationsstrasse from Wollerau SZ in the direction of Samstagern ZH.

SDA

After driving for around 100 meters across an open meadow, he was catapulted into the air when he drove over the boundary of an allotment garden and landed in the garden, as the Zurich cantonal police reported on Saturday. The driver sustained unspecified injuries and was taken to Lachen SZ hospital. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

SDA