The car plunged 80 meters into the depths. Kapo Graubünden

In Lumnezia GR, a car driver fell 80 meters down a slope. He was flown to hospital by Rega.

In Lumnezia GR, a driver fell 80 meters down a slope.

He was flown to hospital by Rega. Show more

On the Lugnezerstrasse in Lumnezia GR, a motorist left the road on Tuesday night and plunged down a steep slope.

The 23-year-old was driving from Vrin towards Lumbrein at around 3.30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Graubünden cantonal police. He left the road in his car and fell around 80 meters down a steep slope.

Due to the vibrations, his mobile phone automatically triggered an emergency call, whereupon the Graubünden cantonal police dispatch center called out the rescue services.

The injured motorist received emergency medical care from the Surselva rescue service and was flown by a Rega crew to the Graubünden cantonal hospital in Chur.

A pioneer team from the Lumnezia fire department secured the badly damaged vehicle to prevent it from crashing again. It was recovered and transported away by a towing service during the course of the day. The cause of the accident is being investigated by the Graubünden cantonal police.