The scene of the accident on Zürcher Strasse in St. Gallen. Stadtpolizei St. Gallen

A rear-end collision between two vehicles occurred in St. Gallen on Saturday morning. One of the people involved left the scene after a brief conversation. The police are looking for witnesses.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two vehicles collided in St. Gallen on Saturday.

One of the drivers involved fled the scene of the accident.

The police are looking for witnesses.

A van driver was driving towards the city center on Zürcher Strasse in St. Gallen shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday. She had to stop at Stahl due to the red light signal, as reported by the St. Gallen city police on Sunday.

A following car driver noticed the van's stop too late, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles. The parties involved had a brief conversation and agreed to steer the vehicles away from the road. However, the driver drove away from the scene of the accident without bothering to settle the claim.

Nobody was injured, but property damage amounting to several thousand francs was caused. The police are asking anyone who can provide information about the unknown vehicle or the driver to get in touch.