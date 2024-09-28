At around 4.40 p.m. on Friday afternoon, a teenager was walking in Tuggen SZ, Quellenweg/Obere Lauistrasse. While crossing the local road, a white car ran over the teenager's left foot. This was reported by the Schwyz cantonal police in a press release.
According to initial findings, the car was a Nissan. The unknown driver continued his journey and left the area a short time later without looking after the injured man. The victim then sought medical treatment.
The Schwyz cantonal police are looking for witnesses to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident. Anyone who made observations in the area during this time is asked to get in touch.