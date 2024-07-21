Rail traffic had to be interrupted for two hours due to the accident. Kantonspolizei Thurgau

A car driver caused an accident in Matzingen TG on Saturday and came to a standstill with his vehicle on the track.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A car came to a standstill on the railroad tracks in Matzingen TG following an accident on Saturday.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

Rail traffic had to be interrupted for two hours. Show more

A driver was driving on the St. Gallerstrasse from Aadorf towards Matzingen TG at around 8.40 p.m. on Saturday evening when he caused an accident. This was reported by the Thurgau cantonal police in a statement.

According to the police's findings to date, he lost control of his car at a traffic circle. It left the road, collided with a crash barrier and came to a standstill on the Frauenfeld-Wil railroad track.

The 61-year-old was slightly injured and had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service. The damage to property amounted to several thousand francs.

As the driver claimed a technical defect in his car as the cause of the accident, the vehicle was seized. Rail traffic was interrupted for almost two hours while the accident was being investigated and recovered.