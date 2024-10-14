Here the emergency services recover the accident vehicle. Kapo Aargau

In Mumpf AG, a drunk driver left the road. His sports car overturned and became stuck in the crash barrier. The 63-year-old was seriously injured and had to be taken to hospital.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 63-year-old driver lost control while drunk near Mumpf AG, overturned and was taken to hospital.

His damaged car was trapped in a crash barrier after the accident and the fire department had to free him.

His driver's license was revoked and the cantonal police are investigating the cause of the accident. Show more

A drunk driver left the road near Mumpf AG on Sunday evening. His car overturned and was demolished. An ambulance took the 63-year-old to hospital.

The accident occurred at 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2024, on the main road outside Mumpf. The 63-year-old was driving a Dodge Challenger from Mumpf in the direction of Obermumpf. On a left-hand bend, he left the road on the right and drove up the embankment.

As a result, the car flew back onto the road, crossed it and was thrown against the crash barrier. Totally demolished, the sports car became stuck in the depressed crash barrier.

Police take his ID from him

Police and emergency services found the 63-year-old man responsive but trapped in the wreck. The fire department had to free him from his predicament, after which an ambulance took him to hospital. No further details of the severity of his injuries are yet available.

As the police discovered at the scene, the person responsible for the accident was heavily intoxicated. He had to give a blood sample at the hospital. The Aargau cantonal police confiscated his driver's license and also seized the car involved in the accident for further investigation. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.