The man was driving without a license. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

A motorcyclist fled from the police in the canton of Fribourg. Now he has to dig deep into his pockets.

A 53-year-old man from Murten has been sentenced to an unconditional fine of 130 daily rates of CHF 90 each and an additional fine of CHF 200 by the public prosecutor's office in Fribourg. The reason: he was driving a motorcycle while drunk, did not have a driver's license and evaded a police check.

According to a penalty order issued by the public prosecutor's office, he was found guilty of driving while drunk, driving without the required license, obstructing an official act and violating traffic regulations, as reported by the Freiburger Nachrichten newspaper.

The incident occurred in March when the man was riding a small electric motorcycle in Courgevaux. When he noticed a police checkpoint, he turned around and tried to flee in the direction of Murten.

Police stopped the man in Murten

The police reacted immediately and switched on their flashing blue lights, alternating horns and the words "Stop police". The man was repeatedly asked to stop via a megaphone, but he ignored all signals and continued his journey undeterred.

Eventually, the emergency services managed to stop the man in Murten and establish his identity. The motorcycle he was driving would have required a license plate and liability insurance, as it reached a maximum speed of 42 km/h. However, the suspect did not have either. However, the accused had neither a valid category A1 driving license nor a license plate. He was also subject to a driving license revocation for all categories and was driving without a helmet.

The Fribourg public prosecutor's office took the case very seriously due to the large number of violations, according to the "Freiburger Nachrichten". The man must now pay both a fine and a fine.