The Edelweiss pilots declared an emergency. KEYSTONE/ALEXANDRA WEY

Shortly before landing, an Edelweiss aircraft had to declare an emergency on Monday morning. A pilot suffered a medical problem.

Sven Ziegler

An Edelweiss plane en route from Tampa, Florida to Zurich declared an emergency on Monday morning. The aircraft declared emergency code 7700 shortly before landing, as data from the website "Flightradar24" shows.

The Airbus A340 was able to land at the airport shortly after 10.35 am. According to "20 Minuten", several fire engines were on standby.

As Edelweiss said in response to an inquiry from blue News, one of the three pilots experienced a medical problem 90 minutes before landing. "As a result, an emergency situation was declared. This is standard procedure in such a situation," said spokesman Andreas Meier.

The scheduled landing in Zurich was carried out by the two other pilots without incident. Flight safety was guaranteed at all times.