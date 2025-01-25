Around 18.45 on Saturday evening, several shots were reportedly fired in Kleindöttingen AG, one person was injured. KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas

Shots were fired in a Turkish grocery store in Kleindöttingen AG on Saturday evening. One person was injured. The police have now provided an update.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The police had to be deployed to Kleindöttingen AG on Saturday evening.

At around 18.45, several shots were reportedly fired in a Turkish grocery store.

One person was injured.

The suspected perpetrator is still on the run and has not yet been identified, it was reported on Sunday morning. Show more

One person suffered several gunshot wounds on Saturday evening in Kleindöttingen AG, as the Aargau cantonal police confirmed to "20 Minuten".

The employee of a Turkish grocery store was shot in both legs and underwent surgery during the night, according to the cantonal police on Sunday morning.

The suspected perpetrator is still on the run and has not yet been identified.

According to initial findings, there was an altercation in the Turkish grocery store on Saturday evening at around 6.45 pm. A man fired several shots at the employee.

The police then secured the evidence until midnight. They are looking for witnesses to the incident. The investigation is being led by the Brugg-Zurzach public prosecutor's office.

According to the police, the suspected shooter is 20-35 years old, around 160-170 cm tall, has short black hair and a beard, as reported by Blick. He was wearing a black jacket and green pants at the time of the crime.