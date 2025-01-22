A streetcar was badly damaged during a fight between FCZ fans and GCZ fans. Stadtpolizei Zürich

A 27-year-old FCZ fan destroys a car after a brawl with GCZ fans. Now he has to go to prison for four months.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the end of January 2023, there were violent clashes between supporters of FC Zurich and the Grasshopper Club on the eve of the Zurich football derby.

Several people were injured, a streetcar was demolished and a car was damaged.

Now a 27-year-old FCZ fan has been sent to prison for four months. Show more

The incident on January 27, 2023 makes headlines: On the eve of the Zurich football derby, a streetcar on VBZ line 7 was traveling towards Stettbach. At the Mattenhof stop in Zurich, 30 to 50 FC Zurich supporters stop the streetcar. The reason: there were fans of the Grasshopper Club on board.

The two groups of fans clash. Several people are injured, five have to be temporarily hospitalized. Almost all the windows of one of the streetcars are smashed out with iron bars and stones. The interior of the streetcar is also damaged.

According to the penalty order, the damage amounted to almost 30,000 francs. And now a 27-year-old plumber has been sentenced to prison, as theNZZwrites.

However, it was not the brawl that was his undoing, but an incident shortly afterwards. After the destruction of the streetcar and the brawl with the GCZ fans, the FCZ fans ran off down a side street. There was a woman in a Kia who had swerved onto this side street because of the streetcar.

Property damage amounts to 5776.90 francs

The 27-year-old smashes the right rear side window of the vehicle. Presumably with a hammer or a similar object, the newspaper continues. This breaks the window. The accused pushes off the right-hand side mirror. The car is scratched, scuffed and dented. The material damage amounted to CHF 5,776.90. He was later identified by a trace of blood.

And that's how the conviction came about. The accused has to serve four months. And pay for the damage to the car. The man has accepted the penalty order, which is legally binding, writes the NZZ.

The 27-year-old must also pay 1,500 francs in legal costs: 1,000 francs in fees and 500 francs for an expert opinion. The costs of his official defense will be borne by the state.