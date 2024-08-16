Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin has broken his arm. Archivbild: Keystone

Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin has fallen and broken his right upper arm in his office. He is in hospital. He is "doing well under the circumstances".

This was announced by his department on Friday evening. According to the statement, the head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) fell in the early afternoon in his office in the Federal Palace East. Parmelin was taken by ambulance to the Inselspital and subsequently operated on.

According to a statement, the doctors expect him to remain in hospital for a few days. During this time, he will carry out his duties "as far as possible" from his hospital bed. According to official regulations, his deputy will be Federal Councillor Beat Jans.

