Landed in the bed of a streamFemale driver injured in accident in Seewen SZ
SDA
10.8.2024 - 19:14
A 59-year-old female driver injured herself early Saturday evening in Seewen SZ when she drove her vehicle into the oncoming lane and landed in a stream bed. Parts of the crash barrier damaged by the accident also caused major damage to an oncoming car.
The accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on the bypass road in the direction of Seewen. For unknown reasons, the driver crossed into the oncoming lane with her vehicle. There, the vehicle collided with the end of a crash barrier, as reported by the Schwyz cantonal police on Saturday.
The car then veered into the adjacent grassland and came to a standstill in a stream bed. The victim suffered undetermined injuries and was taken to hospital. Parts of the damaged crash barrier also crashed into an oncoming car, causing extensive damage.