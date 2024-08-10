  1. Residential Customers
Landed in the bed of a stream Female driver injured in accident in Seewen SZ

SDA

10.8.2024 - 19:14

A 59-year-old female driver has landed in a creek bed with her vehicle after an accident in Seewen.
Bild: Keystone

A 59-year-old female driver injured herself early Saturday evening in Seewen SZ when she drove her vehicle into the oncoming lane and landed in a stream bed. Parts of the crash barrier damaged by the accident also caused major damage to an oncoming car.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 59-year-old female driver has been injured in an accident in Seewen SZ.
  • The 59-year-old crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with the end of a crash barrier.
  • The car then skidded into the adjacent grassland and came to a standstill in a stream bed.
Show more

The accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on the bypass road in the direction of Seewen. For unknown reasons, the driver crossed into the oncoming lane with her vehicle. There, the vehicle collided with the end of a crash barrier, as reported by the Schwyz cantonal police on Saturday.

The car then veered into the adjacent grassland and came to a standstill in a stream bed. The victim suffered undetermined injuries and was taken to hospital. Parts of the damaged crash barrier also crashed into an oncoming car, causing extensive damage.

SDA