A field of rubble remains on the campsite after the fire. Bild: Keystone

Fire at the Schützenweiher campsite in Winterthur: several caravans and bungalows are destroyed. No one is injured.

SDA

Fire at the Schützenweiher campsite in Winterthur.

Several caravans and bungalows were destroyed.

According to the cantonal police, gas cylinders exploded. Show more

A fire destroyed several caravans and bungalows at the Schützenweiher campsite in Winterthur on Friday afternoon. No one was injured. According to the cantonal police, gas cylinders exploded. The fire department extinguished the fire.

The alarm was raised at around 4 p.m., according to the cantonal police. The campers all made their way to safety. The Winterthur fire department was challenged by the exploding gas cylinders and the leaping flames. The column of smoke could be seen for miles around.

Residents in emergency accommodation

According to the police, the damage to caravans and bungalows is likely to amount to several hundred thousand francs. The residents of the affected accommodation organized their own emergency accommodation.

The cantonal police and the forensic institute investigated the scene of the fire. The cause of the fire had not been determined by the evening. As extinguishing water flowed into bodies of water, the fisheries inspector assessed the water quality. He gave the all-clear. According to the communiqué, there was no serious danger to nature.

