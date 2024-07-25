According to a survey, half of the Swiss consider fireworks to be part of the national holiday. Only around a third were against fireworks.

Only around a third were against fireworks.

According to a new survey, the rest didn't care or had no opinion. Show more

The rest either didn't care or had no opinion, according to a representative survey published on Thursday by the Yougov Institute. However, a majority of 60 percent were against private individuals setting off fireworks on August 1.

Fireworks were particularly popular in French-speaking Switzerland. There, 70 percent were in favor of fireworks on August 1. In Ticino, 59 percent of those surveyed were in favor, and in German-speaking Switzerland only 43 percent.

One in five people intend to set off rockets, volcanoes or firecrackers themselves on August 1. The younger the respondents, the higher their support for private fireworks displays.

Tradition and a festive atmosphere

For many, fireworks from the community or organizers are part of the tradition, create a communal experience with family and friends and create a festive atmosphere. According to the survey, those who reject fireworks do so primarily because of the pollution, the impact on animals and the risk of injury.

The survey was conducted among 1261 people aged 18 to 79 from German-, French- and Italian-speaking Switzerland. The surveys took place from July 3 to 8, 2024.

Initiative pending

Fireworks are a political issue in Switzerland, regularly causing heated discussions on New Year's Eve and on the national holiday. A popular initiative is pending before the federal government to ban the sale and use of fireworks that produce noise.

The initiative was submitted in November with over 137,000 valid signatures. It is backed by a private association. Numerous animal welfare and environmental organizations support the initiative.

The Federal Council, on the other hand, rejects the popular initiative. Nor does it want a counter-proposal, either in the constitution or at the legislative level. The noise and particulate emissions caused by fireworks are limited in time and comparatively low, it announced in January. In addition, there are already legal bases in the cantons and municipalities to restrict fireworks.

