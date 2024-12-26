The incident took place outside Zurich's Kaufleuten club. Keystone

Early Thursday morning, a man was attacked and seriously injured by several strangers in Zurich's Kreis 1 district. The police are looking for witnesses.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man was injured by unknown persons outside Zurich's Kaufleuten club on Thursday morning.

He had to be taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

The course of events is still unclear. Show more

At 2.30 a.m. on Thursday, the Zurich City Police Operations Center received a report that a man had been injured in an altercation at Pelikanstrasse 18 in front of the Kaufleuten club. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with serious head injuries.

He had to be taken to hospital after receiving initial medical treatment from the Schutz & Rettung Zurich ambulance service, writes the Zurich city police in a statement.

According to initial findings, the victim was attacked by four unknown men. They fled the scene before the police arrived. The course of events and the background are still unclear.

Police are looking for witnesses

Specialists from the Forensic Institute Zurich and the Institute of Forensic Medicine Zurich have been called in to carry out a comprehensive forensic investigation. Further investigations are being conducted by the Public Prosecutor's Office I for Serious Violent Crime and the Zurich Cantonal Police.

The police are asking anyone who can provide information about the incident to come forward.