Michel Barnier is the new Prime Minister of France. Yves Herman/Reuters Pool/dpa

Almost two months after the parliamentary elections, France's head of state Emmanuel Macron has appointed former EU Commissioner Michel Barnier as Prime Minister. This was announced by the Élysée Palace.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michel Barnier is the new Prime Minister of France. Show more

+++ Update to follow +++