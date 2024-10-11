The "Fressbalken" is a popular rest stop - and not just for car posers. Keystone

The municipality of Würenlos is taking measures against the noisy hustle and bustle at the service area. The free parking time is halved.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Fressbalken" is a popular place for car posers. In other words, people who show off their cars and like to hit the gas.

Previously, you could park in the parking lot for up to four hours free of charge.

This is now to end. New rules apply with immediate effect. Show more

At the service area in Würenlos on the A1, you can park for free for up to four hours. That's why car posers hang around there in the warmer seasons. In other words, people who show off their cars and often step on the gas. Residents who live nearby find this noise annoying.

But this is now set to end. At least a little. The municipality has reduced the free parking time from four to two hours, as reported by Radio SRF. The new regulation applies with immediate effect. However, car posers are still allowed to meet there, although the municipality hopes that this step will alleviate the problem.

New parking system with barrier and cameras

The new regulation in Würenlos will apply to all service area users in future, regardless of whether they are car posers or not.

"Two hours is enough time to refuel, eat or charge an electric car and do some shopping at the service area. A longer free parking period would not solve the problem with car posers," Andrea Hofbauer from the building authority told the radio station.

The company operating the "Fressbalken", as the service area is called, actually wanted to leave the free parking time at four hours. However, the municipality made the two hours a condition for a building permit, for which the operator had submitted an application: he wants to install a new parking system with a barrier and cameras.

