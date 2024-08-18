At lunchtime on Friday, the Graubünden cantonal police control center received an emergency call from a third party that an alpinist had fallen on the Spallagrat ridge.
In difficult weather conditions, the Rega crew were only able to recover the fallen man dead. The accident victim, a 43-year-old mountaineer from Germany, was descending in a two-man rope team with a colleague with the destination Marco e Rosahütte.
The rescue operation involved a Rega crew, rescue specialists from the SAC, a helicopter from Swiss Helicopter AG and the Graubünden cantonal police alpine police. Together with the Graubünden public prosecutor's office, the latter has launched an investigation into the crash.