This is where the man fell to his death. Kapo GR

An alpinist fell to his death in the Bernina region on Friday afternoon. He could only be rescued dead.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German alpinist has fallen to his death in the Bernina region.

He was in a two-man rope team with a colleague on the descent to the Marco e Rosahütte. Show more

At lunchtime on Friday, the Graubünden cantonal police control center received an emergency call from a third party that an alpinist had fallen on the Spallagrat ridge.

In difficult weather conditions, the Rega crew were only able to recover the fallen man dead. The accident victim, a 43-year-old mountaineer from Germany, was descending in a two-man rope team with a colleague with the destination Marco e Rosahütte.

The rescue operation involved a Rega crew, rescue specialists from the SAC, a helicopter from Swiss Helicopter AG and the Graubünden cantonal police alpine police. Together with the Graubünden public prosecutor's office, the latter has launched an investigation into the crash.