Cyclist with a Swiss assault rifle on his back. In future, shooters from towns near the border will have to take a detour if they want to go to the nearest shooting range. Imago/Manuel Geisser

Individual Swiss nationals from towns near the border were previously allowed to transport their army weapon across German soil with a transit permit to get to the shooting range. This is no longer possible.

According to the Schaffhausen police, the so-called annual transit permits will no longer be issued. Swiss ordnance weapons that are registered in a European firearms pass are also affected by the change. Ordnance weapons are weapons officially imported by the military and issued to soldiers as personal equipment.

Shooters from towns near the border, such as Buchberg SH or Rafz ZH, will therefore have to take a detour in future if they want to go to the nearest shooting range in Schaffhausen. The direct route via German territory is no longer possible.

"This decision is politically motivated and is related to the tightened security situation in Europe," the shooting association in Schaffhausen announced.

