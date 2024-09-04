In a letter to the Federal Office for Armaments (armasuisse), the German government has announced that it will exclude Swiss arms companies from certain military purchases in future. This was reported by "Le Temps".
The reason given for the move is that the Federal Council objected to the transfer of Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine. This blockade means that Switzerland is no longer reliable for the German defense industry.
According to the report, Swiss politicians reacted to the move with criticism. Swiss neutrality and democratic decision-making processes must be respected, they said. However, Isabelle Chappuis from the Security Commission warned that the exclusion should also be seen as a warning signal.