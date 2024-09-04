In a process that also attracted a great deal of international attention, the Federal Council banned the transfer of ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft tank to Ukraine. sda (Archivbild)

Because Germany is not allowed to pass on Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine, it wants to buy fewer of them from the local arms industry in future. Swiss politicians are annoyed.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Germany wants to buy fewer weapons from Switzerland in future, according to a letter to the Federal Armaments Office.

The background to this is the Federal Council's veto on the export of Swiss-made German weapons to Ukraine. Show more

In a letter to the Federal Office for Armaments (armasuisse), the German government has announced that it will exclude Swiss arms companies from certain military purchases in future. This was reported by "Le Temps".

The reason given for the move is that the Federal Council objected to the transfer of Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine. This blockade means that Switzerland is no longer reliable for the German defense industry.

According to the report, Swiss politicians reacted to the move with criticism. Swiss neutrality and democratic decision-making processes must be respected, they said. However, Isabelle Chappuis from the Security Commission warned that the exclusion should also be seen as a warning signal.