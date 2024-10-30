The girl died after visiting the restaurant. (theme picture) sda

In Italy, a British girl has died after visiting a restaurant. The police are now investigating.

A British woman has died in Italy after visiting a restaurant.

Now the police are investigating. Show more

A 14-year-old British girl died during her Italian vacation in Rome, presumably as a result of a severe peanut allergy. The teenager ate with her family in a pizzeria in the Gianicolense district before suffering an anaphylactic shock around 15 minutes later in the hotel. Despite being rushed to hospital, she could not be saved, as the Italian police announced.

According to initial reports, the dessert the teenager ate may have contained traces of peanuts, which triggered the allergic reaction. The police are currently investigating all the food in the restaurant to determine possible peanut contamination. The hygienic conditions of the kitchen are also being scrutinized.

Family returns home

The incident occurred right at the beginning of the family's vacation, which was originally planned for cultural excursions in Rome. The girl's father suffered health problems as a result of the shock and also required temporary treatment.

The British Embassy is in contact with the Italian authorities and the family has since returned to the UK. The tragic incident is reminiscent of a similar case on the Amalfi Coast, where a child died of an allergic reaction almost ten years ago.