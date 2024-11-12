Plessur Regional Court Keystone

A former Graubünden judge raped his trainee. This is the conclusion reached by the Plessur Regional Court.

Sven Ziegler

The Plessur Regional Court in Chur has found a former administrative judge guilty of rape, multiple sexual harassment and threats. The incident took place in December 2021, when the then 24-year-old trainee was sexually assaulted in the office of the Administrative Court of Graubünden.

The court sentenced the man to a conditional prison sentence of one year and eleven months and a fine of CHF 5,400, both with a two-year probation period. In addition, a fine of 2,300 francs was imposed. The judges emphasized that the intern's statements were credible, while the defendant's statements could not refute the accusations, as stated in the reasons for the verdict.

During the trial, a question from a lay judge caused outrage. He asked the victim: "Shouldn't you have pressed your legs together better?" This statement led to public protests and a demonstration in Chur under the slogan "Shame must change sides".

The verdict is not yet final. The judge has the option of lodging an appeal.

