There are various guest cards on offer in the Lake Constance region. They are not only aimed at tourists, but also at locals who want to spend their vacation days in the region. It may be worth taking a look at the offers.

Guest cards with discounts for vacation guests are now available in almost all tourist regions. Most of the offers are intended for overnight guests. However, the range is wide - even in the Lake Constance region.

The classic is the St. Gallen Mobility Ticket. Vacation guests who stay overnight at least once in the city of St. Gallen receive free travel on public transport in the city of St. Gallen as far as Lake Constance. The ticket is financed by the guest tax levied on holidaymakers.

Oskar - Ostwind route network and free admission

Things work a little differently with Oskar, a guest card offered by numerous hotels and guesthouses throughout Eastern Switzerland. It is financed by an annual flat rate that the accommodation establishments pay depending on their size.

Oskar is only available for stays of two nights or more. The card then costs 17 francs per day. This allows you to use the entire Ostwind route network free of charge. It also includes admission to museums and trips on mountain railroads or boats.

The guest card is currently being revised, according to St. Gallen-Lake Constance Tourism. In future, it is intended to appeal to a wider audience. For example, guests staying with friends or locals are being considered.

Bodensee Card plus - 160 experiences, also for locals

With the Bodensee Card plus, however, there is already a guest card that is aimed at both vacation guests and locals. According to the advertising, it allows you to experience your own homeland in a new way. "Micro Adventures" is the technical term for this.

Among other things, it offers free entry to 160 excursion destinations around Lake Constance in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein. The card is available for three or seven flexibly selectable days. For three days, it costs 81 francs or 76 euros per person. Children aged 6 to 15 pay 49 francs.

Admission to the St. Gallen Abbey Library, the Zeppelin Museum in Friedrichshafen and the Kunsthaus Bregenz are included. Rides on the Pfänderbahn, the Säntis cable car or up the Hoher Kasten are free of charge. Free travel is also available on the scheduled boats on Lake Constance and the Rhine.

However, this does not cover all possible excursion destinations: for example, admission to the island of Mainau is not included. It is therefore worth taking a look at the information on the area of validity of the ticket before purchasing it.

Bodensee-Ticket - train and bus network, also with Half-Fare travelcard

For the use of regional public transport in the Lake Constance region, there is the Lake Constance Ticket with the slogan "Three countries - one ticket". It is available both as a day ticket and as a 3-day pass.

The difficulty: the ticket is available for one or more zones, depending on the price. The extended Lake Constance region has been divided into East, West and South. The division between East and West goes right through the middle of the lake.

So if you want to visit the pile dwellings in Unteruhldingen, the old town of Lindau and the Würth Museum in Rorschach with the Bodensee Ticket, you need the ticket for two zones. The third zone - South - would then also cover the Appenzellerland and the region up to Wil.

The Lake Constance Ticket costs CHF 47 as a day ticket for all three zones and CHF 39 with a half-fare card. There are discounts for families. The ticket covers the rail and bus network around Lake Constance, but not the seasonal scheduled boats. However, there are discounts there. Use of the Friedrichshafen - Romanshorn and Constance - Meersburg ferries is included in the price.

