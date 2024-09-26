From 2 p.m., Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider will announce how much health insurance premiums will rise in the coming year. Follow the conference in the livestream.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you At 2 p.m., it will be announced by what percentage health insurance premiums will rise in the coming year.

The health insurance association Santésuisse is expecting an increase of 5 percent.

Follow the conference in the livestream. Show more

Health insurance premiums will rise by an average of six percent in 2025. The average monthly premium will be CHF 378.70. This was announced by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) on Thursday. This means the increase will be lower than this year's 8.7 percent.

According to the FOPH, the average monthly premium is calculated by adding up all premiums paid in Switzerland and dividing them by the number of insured persons. For adults, the premium will rise by CHF 25.30 to CHF 449.20 in 2025. Young adults will have to pay CHF 16.10 more and thus CHF 314.10. The average premium for children will rise by CHF 6.50 to CHF 117.90.

The increase in premiums is due to the rising costs of health insurance, writes the Federal Office. In 2023, costs had already risen faster than the long-term average. Growth amounted to 4.6 percent. In the first six months of 2024, costs have now risen again by 4.1 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

Older people, more expensive medication

According to the FOPH, health insurers expect costs to rise by 4.2 percent in the coming year. New medications and treatment options as well as rising demand for services have led to this cost surge. The shift from inpatient procedures to outpatient care is also playing a role. This makes medical sense and reduces costs overall. However, as outpatient treatment is only financed by compulsory health insurance, the shift leads to a higher premium burden.

According to the FOPH, costs will continue to rise in the future due to the ageing population and new therapies and medicines. New treatment options are to be welcomed. However, cost growth must be kept in check if the healthcare system is to be financed sustainably. "Cost containment is an ongoing task that must be tackled again and again by different players in different places."

At the beginning of 2024, the reserves of the health insurance funds across the entire sector had fallen from CHF 8.5 billion to CHF 7.3 billion. The Confederation cites the fact that costs rose more sharply in 2023 than was expected at the time the premiums were submitted as the main reason for this.

More on blue News shortly.